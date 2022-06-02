TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $119.58 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

