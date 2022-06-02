TD Securities Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.68.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$30.14 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$29.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

