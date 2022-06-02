TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 42,757 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,406,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.