TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,757,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 2,076,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,532.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLHF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. TCL Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

