Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
