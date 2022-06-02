Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.5422 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

