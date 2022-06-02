Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 1,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)
