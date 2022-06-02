Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 1,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

