Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Talon International shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 472,804 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Talon International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALN)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon International (TALN)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.