Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Takung Art has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the second quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

