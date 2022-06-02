T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.86. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.43. 22,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

