Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.45.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,274. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $247.87 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.41.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

