Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.06 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

