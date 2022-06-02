Swerve 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $978,041.00 (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Swerve has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $978,041.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.82 or 0.99976051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,194,596 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,670 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

