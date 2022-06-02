Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sunoco by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 241,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,574. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

