Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 5.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 6,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,751,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.