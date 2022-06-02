Sunlight Financial (SUNL) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sunlight Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s peers have a beta of 8.51, indicating that their average share price is 751% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -3.09 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.26 billion $800.59 million 9.28

Sunlight Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.61% 4.80% 4.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunlight Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 436 1675 1905 85 2.40

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.76%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 80.55%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sunlight Financial peers beat Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

