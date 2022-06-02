SUN (old) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,923.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.69 or 0.25447171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,671.83 or 0.99959704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005910 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

