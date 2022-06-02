Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 32.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

