Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SMTOY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.08.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries (Get Rating)
