Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMTOY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

