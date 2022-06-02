Strong Hits One Day Trading Volume of $166,930.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Strong has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $166,930.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00034838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

