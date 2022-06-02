Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $81.70 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.55 or 0.00084673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $81.70 million and $8.32 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,031.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,797.46 or 0.52362432 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00439949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,375.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,198,197 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

