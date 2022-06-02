Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STRM. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.