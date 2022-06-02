Stream Protocol (STPL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,178.00

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $15,178.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

