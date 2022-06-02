StockNews.com Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.32 on Friday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $945.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 197,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 494,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MRC Global by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

