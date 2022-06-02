StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $33.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $754.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

