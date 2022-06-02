StockNews.com Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $74.37 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

