StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

