StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHX. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.