StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. Mannatech has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

