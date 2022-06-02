StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.39. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 345.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.79%.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

