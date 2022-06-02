StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $128.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.