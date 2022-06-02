StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

