StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
