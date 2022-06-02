StockNews.com Downgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $9,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

