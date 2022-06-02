StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -189.81 and a beta of 2.50. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

