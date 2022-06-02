StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

