StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 403,926 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.