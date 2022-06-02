StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSFG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.55 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $176.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.