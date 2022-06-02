StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,335 shares of company stock worth $62,055. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

