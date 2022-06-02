StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. C&F Financial has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

