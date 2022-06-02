StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCLI stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.