StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BCLI stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
