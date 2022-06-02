StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.14.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
