StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.82. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.