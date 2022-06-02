Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $54.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 622,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

