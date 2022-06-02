Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.87 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €17.06 ($18.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.61. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

