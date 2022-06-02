Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of STXS stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $144.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 28,738 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 51,751 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $91,081.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,296,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,197.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,276 shares of company stock worth $221,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 549,910 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 334,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

