Stephens Inc. AR Takes $221,000 Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,368. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

Several research firms have commented on WPP. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,210 ($15.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.56) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.00.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.