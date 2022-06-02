Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,722 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jabil were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 6,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

