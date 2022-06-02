Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,754 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 13,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

