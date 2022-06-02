Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Semtech were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Semtech stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,843. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

