Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PG&E were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 36.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in PG&E by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 612,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,199,082. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

