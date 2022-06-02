Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $297,000 Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,573. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.